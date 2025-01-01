About this product
Fernway - Gelato Punch Flower Joint 1g (I)
FernwayPre-rolls
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Gelato Punch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato and Purple Punch. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item