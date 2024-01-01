We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Fidus Family Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
13 products
Flower
White Tahoe Cookies
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Slurricane
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Gelato #41
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Gelato
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Chem Cookies
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Apple Fritter
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
ACDC
by Fidus Family Farms
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies | 2 (.5g) PreRolls
by Fidus Family Farms
Pre-rolls
Sunset Sherbert | 2 (.5g) PreRolls
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Quantum Kush #4
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Sunset Sherbert
by Fidus Family Farms
Flower
Joe'z GMO
by Fidus Family Farms
Fidus Family Farms
Catalog
Cannabis