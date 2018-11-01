Loading…
Logo for the brand Field Extracts

Field Extracts

Lemon Sorbet #3 Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Lemon Sorbet #3 effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Nausea
18% of people say it helps with nausea
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!