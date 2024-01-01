We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Fig Farms
unclaimed brand
2
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
23 products
Flower
Fig Face
by Fig Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Purple Fig
by Fig Farms
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Trunk Funk
by Fig Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Animal Mints BX1
by Fig Farms
THC 22.37%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Animal Mints #7
by Fig Farms
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Kush Mint
by Fig Farms
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.04%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
White Nectarine
by Fig Farms
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Uzbeki
by Fig Farms
Flower
Sleepwalker
by Fig Farms
Flower
Sunset Fig
by Fig Farms
Flower
Snow Buffalo
by Fig Farms
Flower
Sugar Mints
by Fig Farms
THC 28.32%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kush Mints x Animal Cookies
by Fig Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
KushMint Cookies
by Fig Farms
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Sunset Country Club
by Fig Farms
Flower
Banana Fig
by Fig Farms
Flower
Black Raspberry
by Fig Farms
Flower
Horchata #4
by Fig Farms
THC 29.84%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Dutch Leopard
by Fig Farms
Flower
Government Lemons
by Fig Farms
THC 23.14%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pink Fig
by Fig Farms
Flower
Purple Guava
by Fig Farms
Flower
Kush Mint Cookies
by Fig Farms
THC 25.44%
CBD 0.04%
Home
Brands
Fig Farms
Catalog
Cannabis