  • Live Resin from fresh frozen cannabis with consistencies of honeycomb, badder, sauce and diamonds.
  • Blunts, Prerolls & Infused Prerolls featuring terpene rich indoor flower, exotic strains and flavor!
  • Fire Dept. Cannabis delicious 100mg vegan single gummies infused with full spectrum liquid diamonds.
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Fire Dept. Cannabis

Fire Dept. Cannabis

"Lighting The Fire Within"
All categoriesCannabisConcentratesEdibles

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

28 products
Product image for Cake Crasher - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Cake Crasher - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Sunset MAC Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Sunset MAC Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Fiji Sunset - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Fiji Sunset - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Larry OG Honeycomb - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Larry OG Honeycomb - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Banana Zstar Sugar Wax - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Banana Zstar Sugar Wax - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Zookies Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Zookies Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Horchata - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Horchata - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Grease Monkey - Indica Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Grease Monkey - Indica Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Mimosa Sugar Wax - Sativa Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Mimosa Sugar Wax - Sativa Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Wizards Glue - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Wizards Glue - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Slurty - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solvent
Slurty - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Pina Power MAC - Hybrid 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Pina Power MAC - Hybrid 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Bettie Page Badder - Sativa Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Bettie Page Badder - Sativa Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Platinum Reserve - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Platinum Reserve - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Dirty Donkey Dessert - Hybrid 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Dirty Donkey Dessert - Hybrid 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Tango - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Tango - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Blueberry Muffinz - Indica Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Blueberry Muffinz - Indica Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Queso Kush - Hybrid 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Queso Kush - Hybrid 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Durban Poison - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Durban Poison - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Citrus Sap - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Citrus Sap - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Clatskanie Hammer II - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Clatskanie Hammer II - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Black Cherry Punch - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Black Cherry Punch - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Mutoid Man - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Mutoid Man - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Purple Sherbert - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Purple Sherbert - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis