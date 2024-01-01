  • Live Resin from fresh frozen cannabis with consistencies of honeycomb, badder, sauce and diamonds.
  • Blunts, Prerolls & Infused Prerolls featuring terpene rich indoor flower, exotic strains and flavor!
  • Fire Dept. Cannabis delicious 100mg vegan single gummies infused with full spectrum liquid diamonds.
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Fire Dept. Cannabis

Fire Dept. Cannabis

"Lighting The Fire Within"
All categoriesCannabisConcentratesEdibles

Fire Dept. Cannabis products

317 products
Product image for Veterans Kush - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Veterans Kush - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Cake Crasher - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Cake Crasher - Sativa Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Sunset MAC Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Sunset MAC Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Fiji Sunset - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Fiji Sunset - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Larry OG Honeycomb - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Larry OG Honeycomb - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Truffle Pig - Sativa Preroll 10 Pack - .5G
Pre-rolls
Truffle Pig - Sativa Preroll 10 Pack - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Sour Diesel - Sativa Preroll Pack - 10 Pack - 1G
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel - Sativa Preroll Pack - 10 Pack - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Banana Zstar Sugar Wax - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Banana Zstar Sugar Wax - Indica Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Zookies Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Zookies Badder - Hybrid Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Horchata - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Horchata - Hybrid Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Grease Monkey - Indica Live Resin - 1G
Resin
Grease Monkey - Indica Live Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Mimosa Sugar Wax - Sativa Cured Resin - 1G
Resin
Mimosa Sugar Wax - Sativa Cured Resin - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Cannoli - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Cannoli - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Poison Pomegranate - Sativa Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Poison Pomegranate - Sativa Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Chile Verde - Hybrid Hemp Blunt - 1G
Pre-rolls
Chile Verde - Hybrid Hemp Blunt - 1G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Buddha's Hand - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Buddha's Hand - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Incredible - Sativa Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Incredible - Sativa Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for President Nom Nom - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
President Nom Nom - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Mo'Bama - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Mo'Bama - Hybrid Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Sherbert - Indica Preroll Single - .5G
Pre-rolls
Sherbert - Indica Preroll Single - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Wizards Glue - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solventless
Wizards Glue - Sativa 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Cherry Zkittlez - Indica / Duct Tape - Indica Preroll 6 Pack - .5G Multistrain
Pre-rolls
Cherry Zkittlez - Indica / Duct Tape - Indica Preroll 6 Pack - .5G Multistrain
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Cannoli - Hybrid Preroll 10 Pack - .5G
Pre-rolls
Cannoli - Hybrid Preroll 10 Pack - .5G
by Fire Dept. Cannabis
Product image for Slurty - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
Solvent
Slurty - Indica 1G Dry Ice Kief
by Fire Dept. Cannabis