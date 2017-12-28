About this product
About this strain
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,625 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
65% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!