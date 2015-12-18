Firelands Scientific
Qush SHO Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Qush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!