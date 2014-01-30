About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Afghani and Blackberry strains. Up to 95% THC.



Flavor Profile: Sweet fruitiness with floral and earthy undertones, like sampling fresh-picked berries on a walk through the woods.



The Effects: Indica effects, such as strong and calming body sensations, make this a popular nighttime option to relax and unwind.



Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.