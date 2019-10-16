About this product
Flavor Profile: This is no garden variety strawberry with its unmistakably rich, sweet, fresh from the fields berry taste and a hint of spice finish.
The Effects: Perfect for daytime use, this strain will induce a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz that may have you coughing up some deep creative thoughts.
• Innovative and elegant design
• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Vibration alert
• Convenient magnetic refills
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
