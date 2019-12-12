Flav
Tangie Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.
The Effects:
Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!