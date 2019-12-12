About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.



The Effects:

Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!