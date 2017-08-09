About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 95% THC.



Flavor Profile:

This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.



The Effects:

Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.



Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.