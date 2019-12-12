Fleur Cannabis
Tangie
Tangie is a sweet and sour bud that hails from Fleur Cannabis' master cultivators. Citrus bliss, Tangie delights smokers with its sweet and refreshing flavors while its skunky terpene profile makes it truly unique among cultivars. Tangie's Sativa-dominant properties energize fatigued minds, boost bad moods, and offer mild pain relief thanks to its Hybrid lineage.
Terpenes: High on Myrcene, A-Pinene with hints of Limonene and Linalool.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
