Logo for the brand FloraCal Farms

FloraCal Farms

FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience.
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

6 products
Product image for Tropical Punch | Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
Gummies
Tropical Punch | Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
by FloraCal Farms
Product image for Wild Berry | Indica Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
Gummies
Wild Berry | Indica Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
by FloraCal Farms
Product image for Tropical Punch | Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
Gummies
Tropical Punch | Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
by FloraCal Farms
Product image for Wild Berry | Indica Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
Gummies
Wild Berry | Indica Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
by FloraCal Farms
Product image for Pink Lemonade | Sativa Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
Gummies
Pink Lemonade | Sativa Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
by FloraCal Farms
Product image for Pink Lemonade | Sativa Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
Gummies
Pink Lemonade | Sativa Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
by FloraCal Farms