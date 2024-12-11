We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience.
16
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
FloraCal Farms products
161 products
Flower
Sundae Driver
by FloraCal Farms
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Flower
Slurricrasher | Indica Flower [3.5g]
by FloraCal Farms
THC 31%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
12
)
Flower
Blulato FloraCal Indica Premium Flower (3.5g)
by FloraCal Farms
4.4
(
7
)
Flower
Panna Cotta
by FloraCal Farms
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Air Gelato #23 | Hybrid Flower (3.5g)
by FloraCal Farms
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Funnel Cake
by FloraCal Farms
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Apple Tart | Hybrid Flower [3.5g]
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Mints | Hybrid Flower [3.5g]
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Meringue Kush #6
by FloraCal Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
AstroPop #3 | Sativa Flower [3.5g]
by FloraCal Farms
4.5
(
2
)
Gummies
Tropical Punch | Hybrid Live Rosin Gummies 100mg [10pk]
by FloraCal Farms
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
Kushlato | Hybrid Flower [3.5g]
by FloraCal Farms
THC 22.8%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sonata
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Bananas Foster
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Mints
by FloraCal Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato #4
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
MuffinZ
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
GMO
by FloraCal Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Diamond Cut
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
[Strain Name] Live Rosin Infused Pre-roll [.5g; 2pk]
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Apple Tahoe OG | Hybrid Flower [3.5g]
by FloraCal Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Wild Berry | Indica Live Rosin Gummies 200mg [20pk]
by FloraCal Farms
4.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Vanilla Cake FloraCal Hybrid Live Rosin (1g)
by FloraCal Farms
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Stoned Fruit Pre-roll 1g
by FloraCal Farms
