About this strain
Blackwater is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mendo Purps with San Fernando Valley OG Kush. This strain offers effects that start out mellow but will eventually melt down through your entire body for a classic head-to-toe euphoric high. Blackwater offers a sweet grape aroma that belnds well with subtle undertones of lemon and pine. Medical Marijuana patients use this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, appetite loss, and multiple sclerosis. Blackwater is recommended for late-night consumption as it can cause mental cloudiness and detract from productivity. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks and produces moderate yields when grown indoors. This strain won 3rd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup indica category.
Blackwater effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with