Melonade by Clover Valley Ranch | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Melonade, grown sustainably under the sun by Clover Valley Ranch in Lake County, is a Sativa flower that offers a comforting, focused effect that boosts moods. Crossed with Watermelon Zkittles and Lemon Tree, Melonade has an earthy aroma and a strong Entourage Effect.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Melonade effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
