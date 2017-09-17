About this product

"Mother's Milk from HiOAK is a Sativa-dominant cultivar with 30% cannabinoid content, including 1.5% CBG. The strain is a genetic blend of Nepali OG and Appalachia. Like a glass of warm milk, this cultivar promotes comfort and relaxation filling you with a sense of ease.



Mother’s Milk has a soft, enveloping aroma of sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. The almost opalescent flower glistens with sticky trichomes and is robust in the terpenes humulene, caryophyllene, and limonene.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."