Mother's Milk by HiOak | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
"Mother's Milk from HiOak is a Sativa-dominant cultivar with 30% cannabinoid content, including 1.5% CBG. The strain is a genetic blend of Nepali OG and Appalachia. Like a glass of warm milk, this cultivar promotes comfort and relaxation filling you with a sense of ease.
Mother’s Milk has a soft, enveloping aroma of sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. The almost opalescent flower glistens with sticky trichomes and is robust in the terpenes humulene, caryophyllene, and limonene.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
