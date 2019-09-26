About this product

"Superglue by Stocker & Stocker is considered a rare find. Unique to California, Superglue has a rich, musky aroma and thicky, chunky flowers. The Hybrid strain is a genetic cross of Afghani and Northern Lights. The thick smoke produces an earthy flavor with hints of pine and citrus, thanks to its robust terpene profile. Superglue offers a full-body experience that is both relaxing and cerebral.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."