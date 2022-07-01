We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Flowersmith
We love what we do and it shows!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
22 products
Flower
Tropicana Banana
by Flowersmith
THC 24.24%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Trap Queen
by Flowersmith
THC 14.77%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Burner Phone
by Flowersmith
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.07%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Franken Cakes
by Flowersmith
THC 20.28%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Banana Sundae
by Flowersmith
THC 29.21%
CBD 0.06%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Truffle Cake
by Flowersmith
Flower
Gorilla Butter
by Flowersmith
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kush Lime Mints
by Flowersmith
THC 19.96%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jildo
by Flowersmith
THC 23.14%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Abazaba Pre-Roll 1g
by Flowersmith
THC 18.97%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Twisted Fruitcake
by Flowersmith
THC 20.42%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Abracadabra
by Flowersmith
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape Jelly
by Flowersmith
THC 16.78%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Flowersmith
THC 19.93%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Flowersmith
THC 17.89%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Mint Cookies
by Flowersmith
THC 22.48%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 1g
by Flowersmith
THC 19.93%
CBD 0%
Flower
JillyDos
by Flowersmith
THC 23.14%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jill-Do Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Flowersmith
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Moon Drops |
by Flowersmith
THC 15.85%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Grape Gelee Pre-Roll 1g
by Flowersmith
THC 16.78%
CBD 0%
Flower
Menthol
by Flowersmith
THC 18.08%
CBD 0%
