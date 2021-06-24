Beautiful scent and candy to the eye Truffle cake has amazing hints of purple along with a frosty ice trichome finish. Grown with the best techniques truffle cake this strain makes you feel uplifted, happy, and aroused it is a lifesytyle. A true work of art.
Lineage: Gorilla Butter (White Truffle cut) x Pancakes
Grown in 100% organic living soil with sustainably harvested rain water.
The cannabis industry is inundated with a quantity over quality mindset. We believe Oregon deserves diverse grade A strains planted in living soil, and grown to their full genetic potential. Starting Flowersmith allowed us to grow within this organic mindset, while offering our craft to the cannabis community.
State License(s)
020-1006260056A
