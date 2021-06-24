Beautiful scent and candy to the eye Truffle cake has amazing hints of purple along with a frosty ice trichome finish. Grown with the best techniques truffle cake this strain makes you feel uplifted, happy, and aroused it is a lifesytyle. A true work of art.



Lineage: Gorilla Butter (White Truffle cut) x Pancakes



Grown in 100% organic living soil with sustainably harvested rain water.