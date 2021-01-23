About this product
Fast Acting 10mg Delta 9 THC – 10 mg CBN Gummies
Mixed Berry Flavor
Potent & Long Lasting
Cruelty-free | No Animal Gelatin
Made from 100% Organic & US Grown Hemp
Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back
Helps with Pain Relief
Experience Better Sleep
Helps with Anxiety
3rd-Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
All-Natural Ingredients
Dispensary Grade
Delta 9 THC Gummies – Sleep Mixed Berry
Fall asleep fast. A calming cannabis combo designed for your best sleep yet. These gummies are what sweet dreams are made of with 30mg of CBD, 10mg of ∆9 THC, and 10mg of CBN.
What are Delta 9 Gummies?
Our delta 9 THC gummies are bite-sized pieces of pure fruit and hemp extract. They’re free of any artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients, allowing you to experience the full flavors of your edible. These organic delta 9 THC mixed berry gummies come with 10 or 30 in a pack. They’re also zip pouched and come with dosing guides so you can share them with your friends!
Amazing Benefits of Delta 9 Sleep Gummies
Helps with Pain Relief
The cannabinoids in our gummies show signs that they can help reduce pain and inflammation. Our unique formulation helps target joint pain, muscle tension, arthritis, and other muscular ailments to help you feel your best!
Experience a Calming Wave of Sleep
In this digital age, finding sleep has become a challenge for most people. Instead of relying on artificial forms of medication to aid your sleep levels, try our delta 9 THC sleep formula. Our products can help you drift your mind and body into a deep slumber so that you can enjoy a great day ahead of you!
Helps with Anxiety
Anxiety can really affect your daily life, causing you to stop enjoying activities and hobbies you once loved. If you suffer from anxiety, our delta 9 THC sleep gummies can help ease your tension. You can expect to feel less anxious and more relaxed so you can live your life to the fullest.
About this strain
Mixed Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Muscle spasms
7% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
