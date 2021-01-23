Fast Acting 10mg Delta 9 THC – 10 mg CBN Gummies

Mixed Berry Flavor

Potent & Long Lasting

Cruelty-free | No Animal Gelatin

Made from 100% Organic & US Grown Hemp

Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back

3rd-Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

All-Natural Ingredients

Dispensary Grade



Delta 9 THC Gummies – Sleep Mixed Berry



Fall asleep fast. A calming cannabis combo designed for your best sleep yet. These gummies are what sweet dreams are made of with 30mg of CBD, 10mg of ∆9 THC, and 10mg of CBN.



What are Delta 9 Gummies?



Our delta 9 THC gummies are bite-sized pieces of pure fruit and hemp extract. They’re free of any artificial flavors, colors, or ingredients, allowing you to experience the full flavors of your edible. These organic delta 9 THC mixed berry gummies come with 10 or 30 in a pack. They’re also zip pouched and come with dosing guides so you can share them with your friends!



Amazing Benefits of Delta 9 Sleep Gummies



The cannabinoids in our gummies show signs that they can help reduce pain and inflammation. Our unique formulation helps target joint pain, muscle tension, arthritis, and other muscular ailments to help you feel your best!



In this digital age, finding sleep has become a challenge for most people. Instead of relying on artificial forms of medication to aid your sleep levels, try our delta 9 THC sleep formula. Our products can help you drift your mind and body into a deep slumber so that you can enjoy a great day ahead of you!



Anxiety can really affect your daily life, causing you to stop enjoying activities and hobbies you once loved. If you suffer from anxiety, our delta 9 THC sleep gummies can help ease your tension. You can expect to feel less anxious and more relaxed so you can live your life to the fullest.