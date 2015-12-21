Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flowerz

Flowerz

Super Lemon Haze Delta-8 Vape Cartridge

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Free from fillers such as VG (vegetable glycerine), PG (Propelyn Glycol), MCT oil, and any other cutting agents, we use only the finest terpenes, hemp-derived ∆8, and ceramic cell (CCELL) cartridges.

Sativa - Happy - Uplifted
Lemon, Mango, Spicy, Floral
CCELL cartridge
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Money-back guarantee

Our Delta-8 THC vape cartridge is the cleanest Delta-8 cart available and contains 94% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 6% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each 1ml delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:

1000mg
940mg Delta 8 THC oil (94%+ Δ8THC)
60mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent

Super Lemon Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,666 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!