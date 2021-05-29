Atlas is a fabulous daytime strain with clear and functional effects that stimulate creativity, sociability, and overall mood. It's very energetic and known as one of the purest-feeling sativa varieties available on the market. Derived from the classic Durban Poison - a landrace sativa variety known for being energetic and cerebral, yet not overwhelming. Many users generally find Atlas beneficial for energy, appetite suppression, migraines, and anti-nausea relief. “Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor.