Do Si Face

by Flying Tiger Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

Dosi Face

Coming from Archive Seed Bank, Dosi Face is a cross between a Do-Si-Dos #22 and their staple Face Off OG Bx1. Dosi Face takes the potency of Face Off OG and pairs it alongside the delicious flavor profile of Do-Si-Dos with dank pine, grape, and earth notes. This sativa may provide a cerebral buzz that will also bring your body into deep relaxation.

 

Dosi Face effects

15 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
46% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Muscle spasms
26% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
About this brand

Flying Tiger Farm
Exquisite California Cannabis