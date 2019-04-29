Focus North
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Forum Cut Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
12% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!