Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC
Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Durban Poison
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!