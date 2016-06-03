About this strain
Blackberry Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
