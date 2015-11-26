About this product
Wax concentrate of Blue Hawaiian from Forbidden Farms
About this strain
Blue Hawaiian is known for being quite a looker—its light green to orange buds are covered in rich orange and red hairs and are coated with sparkling trichomes. Bred from Blueberry and Hawaiian Sativa, Blue Hawaiian is fruity and smooth. Flowers appear at about ten weeks and are described as giving a balanced high.
Blue Hawaiian effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!