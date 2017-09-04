About this strain
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
