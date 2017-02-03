ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blueberry OG
Hybrid

4.3 57 reviews

Blueberry OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 57 reviews

Blueberry OG

Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.    

 

Effects

Show all

40 people reported 234 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 35%
Giggly 32%
Hungry 32%
Anxiety 22%
Lack of appetite 15%
Pain 15%
Stress 15%
PTSD 12%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

57

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Blueberry OG
Strain child
Blue Steel
child

