Two partners & a master grower with 90+ years combined experience who put product above profit. Forte Farms is a licensed producer and processor of recreational cannabis based in Tacoma Washington. We have collected an extensive & exotic catalog of strains that always sell out. We choose our strains by taste, smell & effect not for weight & profit. From famous strains to our own hybrids we have something to satisfy anyone’s taste with some of the highest THC percentages in the state. Each plant is harvested at it’s peak, perfectly cured, then hand trimmed & packaged by our team of cannabis experts. Our employees love their jobs & the care they put into each plant is evident in the final product. Our mission is to create the highest quality products for our retailers while building lasting relationships that are anchored in consistency, loyalty & honesty.