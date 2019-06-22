About this strain
Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night.
Frosted Cherry Cookies effects
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
57% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
