ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Skunkberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Skunkberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 82 reviews

Skunkberry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Skunkberry

Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.

Effects

Show all

56 people reported 447 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 67%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 28%
Depression 32%
Pain 32%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 30%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

82

write a review

Find Skunkberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Skunkberry nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Skunkberry
Strain child
Member Berry
child

Products with Skunkberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Skunkberry nearby.

Most popular in