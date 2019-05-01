Pamelina by Rare Dankness is a powerful indica-dominant strain supposedly named for a love interest of one of its breeders. This strain was crafted from the Forum cut of Girl Scout Cookies and Rare Dankness #2, creating a high-yielding, pungent plant with a 58 to 65 day flowering time. Pamelina expresses deep green and purple hues as well as doughy tasting terpenes with touches of windflower and fuel notes. This strain has been known to reduce stress and physical discomfort.