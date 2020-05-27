Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Frost

Frost

Papaya Punch 3.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Papaya Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!