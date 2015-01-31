Fuehl Vape
Gucci OG Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Gucci OG effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!