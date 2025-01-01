We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Full Melt
Find smooth and creamy bliss with Full Melt confections!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
5 products
Candy
Full Melt Original Caramels
by Full Melt
Chocolates
Full Melt Milk Chocolate Bar
by Full Melt
Chocolates
Full Melt Raspberry Cheesecake Bar
by Full Melt
Candy
Full Melt CBD Caramels
by Full Melt
Chocolates
Full Melt Blueberry Crunch Bar
by Full Melt
Home
Brands
Full Melt
Catalog
Edibles