About this product
Fuzed is a naturally flavored, 0.5g disposable vape that is USB rechargeable and sure
to satisfy the discerning flavor-seeking vape users. Its clean, compact design allows for
discreet usage, while its ceramic heating coil ensures that every hit is full of consistent
flavor and vapor.
About this strain
Mango
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
368 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
FUZED
