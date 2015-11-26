About this product
A sativa dominant hybrid that embraces the flavor of lemon and sourberry resulting in a bright fruity profile.
About this strain
Strawberry
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
149 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
FUZED
Fuzed is a naturally flavored, 0.5g disposable vape that is USB rechargeable and sure to satisfy the discerning flavor-seeking vape users. Its clean, compact design allows for discreet usage, while its ceramic heating coil ensures that every hit is full of consistent flavor and vapor.