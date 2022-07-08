About this product
- Grown & rolled in the U.S.A.
0.75 gram joint (no leaf, all flower)
- Organically-grown hemp flower
- Packaged in child-proof travel pack
- Rolled in vegan-friendly RAW cones
*Our CBD Pre-Roll Packs are legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.
About this strain
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with