Elektra hemp flower offers deep tones of citrus fruits and chocolate and is the perfect strain to sit back, relax, and enjoy the mellow body sensation it produces, leading into a restful sleep.



Highlights:

- Grown & rolled in the U.S.A.

0.75 gram joint (no leaf, all flower)

- Organically-grown hemp flower

- Packaged in child-proof travel pack

- Rolled in vegan-friendly RAW cones



*Our CBD Pre-Roll Packs are legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.