  • Our family of amazing top shelf products.
  • Green Tarantulas. All clean green certified flower with wax and hash rolled in kief.
  • Our Blue and Green Tarantulas come in many many strains.
Logo for the brand Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold

Always Connoisseur Grade Premium Cannabis Products
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Ganja Gold products

18 products
Product image for Blue Tarantula
Pre-rolls
Blue Tarantula
by Ganja Gold
Product image for Red Sativa Tarantula Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Red Sativa Tarantula Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 14.33%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Cream King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Cream King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Live Resin Cartridge
Resin
Live Resin Cartridge
by Ganja Gold
Product image for Durban Poison King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
Pre-rolls
Durban Poison King Tarantula Pre-Roll 2.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 30.74%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 29.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Tarantula Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Blue Tarantula Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Revolve (R:Evolve)
Pre-rolls
Revolve (R:Evolve)
by Ganja Gold
Product image for Orange Creamsicle Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Orange Creamsicle Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kiwi Garlic Green Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Kiwi Garlic Green Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 35.34%
CBD 0%
Product image for Live Resin Sauce
Resin
Live Resin Sauce
by Ganja Gold
Product image for Lemon Creamsicle Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Creamsicle Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
Product image for Kiwi Garlic Tarantula Infused 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Kiwi Garlic Tarantula Infused 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Green Tarantula Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Green Tarantula Pre-Roll 1g
by Ganja Gold
Product image for Lava Cake Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Lava Cake Blue Tarantula Infused Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 27.82%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Blue Tarantula Rockstar OG Pre-Roll 1.2g
Pre-rolls
Blue Tarantula Rockstar OG Pre-Roll 1.2g
by Ganja Gold
THC 24.26%
CBD 0%
Product image for Red Tarantula Sativa Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Red Tarantula Sativa Pre-Roll 1g
by Ganja Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Red Tarantula Indica Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Red Tarantula Indica Pre-Roll 1g
by Ganja Gold
THC 24.27%
CBD 0%