G.O.A.T. is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Pie and ACDC. This strain provides effects that are ideal for treating general pain and anxiety. G.O.A.T. features a flavor profile that is bursting with fragrant cherry aromas. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, this strain is preferred by patients treating chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and cancer.
G.O.A.T. effects
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Garden Remedies
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).