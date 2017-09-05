Gas Station Extractions
OG Thai Stick
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
6 grams of platinum OG Flowers
1 gram of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Rosin
Platinum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
532 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
