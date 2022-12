OG Skunk, also known as "Skunk OG," is a pungent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from DNA Genetics. A cross between OG #18 and Skunk #1, OG Skunk is a 60% sativa. Ripe flavors of sour fuel and skunky citrus are sure to please fans of both parent strains, while the high offers a nice uplifting head effect along with a relaxing body buzz. Its THC levels have been measured between 16% and 22%.