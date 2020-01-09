About this strain
Doc’s OG effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!