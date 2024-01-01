NEW! Imagine a world where the convenience of pre-ground meets the pleasure of breaking up frosty buds by hand—Glacier's Snow Sack brings this vision to life. Get ready for a blizzard of frosty goodness with Glacier’s Snow Sack, featuring the invigorating Cold Snap strain. This 28g pack of frosty small buds captures the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. The Cold Snap strain, known for its crisp, minty flavors and hints of sweetness, offers a refreshing and revitalizing experience. Each small bud is meticulously hand-trimmed, ensuring you get the most out of its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile.



Each bud in the Snow Sack is a testament to our precision at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with multiple dedicated grow rooms, allows each plant to receive the attention it needs to flourish, guaranteeing high-quality results. At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This dedication to purity and potency has led us to achieve record-breaking terpene content, validated by third-party labs.



Whether you're lounging at the beach, hiking a scenic trail, or cozying up during a snowy day, the Snow Sack is ideal for those who enjoy both quality and the tactile experience of handling their own buds while appreciating the convenience of ready-to-use cannabis. Dive into the frosty delight of Cold Snap and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Snow Sack. It’s not just cannabis; it's a return to the roots of canna-culture.

