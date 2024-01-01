Glacier Cold Snap Snow Sack 28g Frosty Small Buds Legendary Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

NEW! Imagine a world where the convenience of pre-ground meets the pleasure of breaking up frosty buds by hand—Glacier's Snow Sack brings this vision to life. Get ready for a blizzard of frosty goodness with Glacier’s Snow Sack, featuring the invigorating Cold Snap strain. This 28g pack of frosty small buds captures the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. The Cold Snap strain, known for its crisp, minty flavors and hints of sweetness, offers a refreshing and revitalizing experience. Each small bud is meticulously hand-trimmed, ensuring you get the most out of its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile.

Each bud in the Snow Sack is a testament to our precision at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with multiple dedicated grow rooms, allows each plant to receive the attention it needs to flourish, guaranteeing high-quality results. At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This dedication to purity and potency has led us to achieve record-breaking terpene content, validated by third-party labs.

Whether you're lounging at the beach, hiking a scenic trail, or cozying up during a snowy day, the Snow Sack is ideal for those who enjoy both quality and the tactile experience of handling their own buds while appreciating the convenience of ready-to-use cannabis. Dive into the frosty delight of Cold Snap and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Snow Sack. It’s not just cannabis; it's a return to the roots of canna-culture.

About this strain

Cold Snap is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and The Menthol. Cold Snap is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cold Snap’s effects include aroused, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cold Snap when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite and insomnia. Bred by WyEast Farms, Cold Snap features funky flavors like menthol, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cold Snap typically ranges from $25–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cold Snap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
