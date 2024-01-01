Glacier Cold Snap Twin Peaks 7g Nugs Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

Embrace the chill with Glacier’s Cold Snap Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This strain combines the refreshing essence of Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, offering a crisp and invigorating experience. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to ensure premium quality.

Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are celebrated for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Cold Snap delivers a frosty, sweet aroma with hints of vanilla and berry, creating a delightful sensory experience. Its effects are balanced, providing both relaxation and mental clarity, making it ideal for any time of the day.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're relaxing at home or enjoying outdoor activities, Glacier’s Cold Snap Twin Peaks 7g Nugs offer a refreshing and premium cannabis experience.

About this strain

Cold Snap is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and The Menthol. Cold Snap is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cold Snap’s effects include aroused, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cold Snap when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, lack of appetite and insomnia. Bred by WyEast Farms, Cold Snap features funky flavors like menthol, diesel, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cold Snap typically ranges from $25–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cold Snap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
