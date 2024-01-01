Embrace the chill with Glacier’s Cold Snap Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This strain combines the refreshing essence of Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, offering a crisp and invigorating experience. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to ensure premium quality.



Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are celebrated for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Cold Snap delivers a frosty, sweet aroma with hints of vanilla and berry, creating a delightful sensory experience. Its effects are balanced, providing both relaxation and mental clarity, making it ideal for any time of the day.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're relaxing at home or enjoying outdoor activities, Glacier’s Cold Snap Twin Peaks 7g Nugs offer a refreshing and premium cannabis experience.

